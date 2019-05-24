PM Imran Khan opposes division of Sindh

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was against carving out of a new province from Sindh, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of coalition parties at the Governor House in Karachi, PM Imran Khan said, “Division will not be needed in Sindh after implementation of new local body system in the province.”

The delegation was comprised of representatives of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), PTI and Grand Democratic Alliance.

Earlier on April 13, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene in Sindh to rescue the province in the aftermath of 18th Amendment.

Convener of MQM-P Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while addressing a press conference along with other core party members, had said, “There are two (2) Sindhs, only an official announcement is due.”

Owing to the biased approach of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Siddiqui had explained that Sindh had already been divided “with the implementation of quota system and by stripping the Muhajir community off of their properties under the pretext of nationalisation.”

