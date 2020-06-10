PM Imran orders action against those responsible for petrol crisis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to take punitive action against those responsible for the artificial shortage of fuel across the country, ARY News reported.

According to sources, PM Imran Khan issued the orders while presiding over an emergency meeting on the petrol crisis in Islamabad.

Strict action is likely to be initiated against the oil companies found involved in hoarding, the sources added. Meanwhile, the prime minister summoned Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar to discuss the issue.

Earlier today, the federal government had formed an investigation committee to probe the ‘artificial’ petroleum shortage in the country.

According to details, the investigation team would look into the causes of hoarding and black market behind the petroleum crisis.

In this regard, the probe committee had directed CEO’s of three oil companies to appear before the investigation team on Thursday. The three companies include Hascol Petroleum Limited, Shell and GO Oil Company. The inquiry committee will examine the existing reserves of the three oil companies.

