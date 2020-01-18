Hike in flour prices: PM Imran orders crackdown on hoarders, profiteers    

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of reports regarding an illegal rise in prices of wheat flour, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday ordered a country-wide crackdown on hoarder and profiteers, ARY News reported.

According to sources, PM Imran Khan has directed the concerned authorities to take strict and indiscriminate action against the elements involved in illegal price hike.

He directed the officials to take effective measures for stabilising the rates of wheat flour, the sources said and added that those involved in creating an artificial crisis of flour in the country will be dealt with iron hands.

Earlier in the day, Leader of the opposition in the national assembly, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had slammed the surge in prices of wheat flour across Pakistan.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President had urged the government to reveal the truth on why Pakistan was faced with a shortage of the basic food commodity.

Shehbaz Sharif had said that it was the right of the people to know what happened to wheat stocks of the country. The opposition leader had said that the prime minister of Pakistan should take strict action against those involved in creating the conundrum and resolve the matter on an urgent basis.

