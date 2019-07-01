PM Imran Khan orders crackdown against smuggling

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday ordered a countrywide crackdown on smuggling and trade of smuggled items, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on prevention of smuggling, PM Imran said that menace of smuggling caused heavy loss to the country’s economy. He said, “Effective control on smuggling vital for boosting local industry in the country.”

The prime minister said that development of agriculture and other sectors necessary to come out of the current economic crisis. He said that former rulers had been sheltering money laundering and added that the current government had taken adequate measure to restore industry and the country’s economy.

Action against politicians' benami properties from today, no NRO for the corrupt: PM Imran

The meeting decided to constitute a committee headed by the interior minister to curb smuggling on Pak-Iran border and systematize Pak-Afghan transit trade.

The committee comprised officials of commerce division, FBR, finance division and representatives of the provinces. The committee was given a task to review the prevailing laws and present its suggestions within a month.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI, FBR chairman, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and other high officials were present in the meeting.

