PM Imran directs to open govt’s rest houses for general public

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed to ensure availability of government rest houses and other official buildings for public within next two weeks, Radio Pakistan reported.

This he said while chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Friday regarding opening of government rest houses for public in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Governor Shah Farman, Tourism Minister Atif Khan and other senior officers.

The meeting decided to open all rest houses in the province including Governor House Nathiagali, Chief Minister House, Speaker House and IG House for the general public.

Read More: Tourism alone could have bridged current account deficit: PM Khan

Earlier on May 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that while other countries earned billions of dollars from tourism alone, Pakistan had in past neglected its cultural heritage.

Addressing a ceremony at Lahore Fort, the prime minister had said that the rulers in past “cared about nothing” and tourism industry in Pakistan was in tatters.

“No action was taken to preserve the historical and cultural heritage that we have; we could have paid off foreign debts with tourism alone”, he had claimed.

Comments

comments