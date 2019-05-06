PM Imran approved Rs2bn Ramazan relief package: Dr Firdous           

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a Rs.2 billion Ramazan package under which essential items would be provided to the people on cheaper rates at the Utility Stores.

Talking to journalists, Firdous Ashiq Awan said, “19 essential commodities, including pulses, rice, cooking oil, and sugar are being provided on subsidized rates at about two thousand Utility Stores outlets.”

She said that the government would provide a subsidy of Rs.4 per kg on wheat flour, Rs.5 on sugar, Rs.15 on ghee, Rs.10 on cooking oil, Rs.20 on gram pulse, Rs.15 on moong, Rs.10 on mash pulse,Rs.25 on white gram, Rs.20 on gram flour, Rs.30 on dates, Rs.15 on basmati rice, Rs.15 on sela rice and Rs.15 on broken rice, Rs.15 on squashes and syrups (1,500 ml), Rs.10 on squashes and syrups (800 ml), Rs.50 on black tea, and 10 per cent relief on spices.

Firdous Ashiq Awan further said that despite economic restraints, the government was trying its level best to provide facilities to the people during the holy month of Ramazan.

