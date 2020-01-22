PM Imran seeks WEF’s support for poverty alleviation, education

DAVOS: World Economic Forum Executive Chairman Dr. Klaus Schwab called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sides of WEF Annual Meeting 2020 at Davos on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Talking to the executive chairman, PM Imran expressed the desire that WEF can partner with Pakistan on important social welfare initiatives for poverty alleviation and education.

He said that the issues being highlighted by WEF this year are also relevant to Pakistan.

PM Imran said that his government is focusing on skills’ enhancement for youth as it considers its significant youth population as a driver of economic growth.

The prime minister maintained that Pakistan is addressing the impacts of climate change through the implementation of “Clean Green Pakistan Program” including plantation of 10 billion trees.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his keynote address at the World Economic Summit 2020 at Davos on Wednesday had said that the end goal for his government was to materialise the vision for a welfare state.

Talking about the troubles being faced by the country on its bordering areas the prime minister had said that Pakistan wanted to talk solutions to ending conflicts.

“I’ve always believed that the only way forward is via peace settlements. We want to mend our fences with Iran; we had some border issues with them. And then with India,” PM Imran Khan had added.

