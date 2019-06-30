PM Imran to inaugurate Sir Syed Express on July 3: Sheikh Rasheed  

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Shiekh Rasheed Ahmad said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Sir Syed Express on July 3.

Talking to journalists at Expo center in Lahore, Shiekh Rasheed said that the current government was taking all possible measures for development of Pakistan Railways (PR) to ensure provision of comfortable, modern, swift and safe means of transportation to the people.

He said the Railways budget will be presented on Tuesday and added that efforts were underway to eliminate the deficit of PR within five years.

Rasheed further maintained that encroachments on 36 kilo meters Karachi circular Railways had been removed.

He said, “Former rulers did not spend a singer penny on development of railway track in Sindh, therefore maximum derailment and rail accidents take place there.”

Earlier on April 6,Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had said that all possible measures were afoot for the development of Pakistan Railways (PR).

Addressing a press conference here at the Railways Headquarters in Lahore, Sheikh Rasheed had said that air-conditioned coaches would be fitted with the Rehman Baba Express next month.

He had said that the Sir Syed Express would be launched by the 30th of June this year and apologized the nation for late arrival of trains.

