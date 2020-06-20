PM Imran vows to take sugar case to logical end

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday vowed to take the sugar case to its logical conclusion, ARY News reported.

Presiding over PTI’s core committee meeting in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan said that the artificial rise in sugar prices adversely affected the life of common men. He said that the PTI-led government will take strict action against those found involved in the sugar crisis.

On the occasion, the prime minister also directed the parliamentarians of PTI to engage in awareness campaign for implementation of SOPs to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

He said it is important to raise the sense of individual and collective responsibility in people to get rid of this pandemic.

The committee endorsed the steps taken by federal government to cope with the coronavirus in the country.

Read More: Govt orders registration of cases against beneficiaries named in sugar inquiry report

Earlier on June 7, Prime Miniter Imran Khan had approved action against those found responsible for sugar crisis in the country as per inquiry commission report.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad, the prime minister had formally approved an action plan against those responsible for the sugar crisis. The action plan had been prepared by the adviser on accountability Shahzad Akbar.

Comments

comments