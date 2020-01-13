Talks with MQM-P: PM Imran summons negotiation committee meeting tomorrow  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the government’s negotiation committee meeting on Tuesday to discuss grievances of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) and to finalize strategy for next round of dialogues with its allied party in the Centre, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the dialogue committee will hold second round of negotiation to woo MQM-P leadership within few days. The committee will also hold meetings other allied parties too.

The sources said that Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reforms Asad Umar, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and other senior officials will participate in the meeting.

Read More: Deadlock persists as PTI delegation meets MQM-P leaders to assuage reservations

Earlier in the day, a delegation led by Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reforms Asad Umar had held a meeting with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders at the party’s temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad to assuage their reservations.

The meeting came a day after MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had announced his resignation as Federal Minister for Information Technology.

Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman were part of the government delegation. Whereas the MQM-P delegation included Siddiqui, Amir Khan, Kanwar Naved Jamil, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, and Aminul Haque.

