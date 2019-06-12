PM Imran vows to hold plunderers accountable

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday vowed to hold the plunderers of national wealth and resources accountable, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of Sindh’s legislators, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran said that he was aware of all the problems being faced by the people in the province. He said that the federal government would provide Sindh every possible support for resolving the problems.

On the occasion, the prime minister assured to accelerate development projects in Sindh and added that soon he would visit the province.

Provision of quality education, health, public projects and other issues were also discussed in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, In his latest tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the nation to “stop glorifying money launderers.”

Following his yesterday’s crucial announcement to establish a high-powered commission to find out facts behind soaring of loans to Rs24,000 billion in last 10 years, the prime minister wrote on Twitter today that it was the time for the nation to stop glorifying money launderers, who had damaged the nation and impoverished the people, and were now seeking refuge behind “democracy”.

