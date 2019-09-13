PM Imran speaks to Kashmir solidarity rally in AJK, dares ‘Hitler’ Modi to do the same in IOK

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday addressed a rally in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to express solidarity with the people of India Occupied Kashmir who have been facing a lockdown since the neighboring country illegally annexed the disputed territory.

The PM, while speaking to a charged crowd in the valley, not only repeated his resolve to raise the Kashmir issue at every forum including the United Nations but also dared the Indian premier Narendra Modi to lift the curfew and speak to a similar rally if “he can” in India-Occupied Kashmir.

The PM challenged the Indian ‘fascist’ regime to lift the curfew in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir and then see the reaction of the people of the valley against their illegal annexation and human rights abuses.

“Modi, his party (Bharatiya Janata Party) are following what Hitler and Nazi regime did in Germany and failed. This man (Modi) was a member of the extremist RSS (a Hindu extremist party) since childhood and believes that India is only for Hindus,” said the PM.

He maintained that the Modi regime’s brutalities and fascist tactics will only harm India in the long run in the same fashion Nazis suffered in the end due to their policies.

“My message to Modi is clear; you cannot beat Kashmiris, while my message to the world is that they should stop this new Hitler, Modi, before he harms the world peace any further.

PM Imran made it clear that Pakistan will leave no stone unturned to help the oppressed people of IOK who are today facing the 40th day of a curfew imposed by the “Indian fascist regime” and have been robbed of their lands and basic rights.

“I will become Kashmir’s ambassador and will raise the issue at every forum including the upcoming UNGA (United Nations General Assembly) session,” said the premier.

He was of the view that as Kashmir’s ambassador, he will raise the issue in such a way that the world will have to take notice of Indian atrocities in the valley.

The premier maintained that due to his government’s efforts, the UN Security Council discussed the issue after 50 years and the OIC also expressed concern over the situation in the valley.

“If they (the Indian government) lift the curfew, the resulting protests will make other countries realise the alarming human rights situation in the valley too,” said Imran Khan.

He concluded his speech by thanking the people of Kashmir, lauding their resolve for freedom and assuring them of all sort of diplomatic and moral support by Pakistan.

Scenes from the Pakistani side of LOC. People of Azad Jammu & Kashmir come out with PM Imran Khan to demand an end to attrocities on their Kashmiri brothers on the Indian side of LOC. We will not let modern day Hitler a.k.a Modi impose his fascism in IOK! #KashmirSolidarityJalsa pic.twitter.com/2B3J6R1VZ8 — PTI (@PTIofficial) September 13, 2019

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and PTI leader Ali Ameen Gandapur too addressed the rally.

Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider, PM Imran Khan’s cabinet members, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and a number of celebrities too attended the rally.

