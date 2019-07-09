Imtiaz Ali reveals he wanted to cast Deepika Padukone for Rockstar

Director Imtiaz Ali has revealed that actress Deepika Padukone was supposed to be a part of the film Rockstar which featured Ranbir Kapoor.

Imtiaz mentioned the same in a heartfelt note that he wrote for Deepika Padukone’s website.

“I wanted Deepika for Rockstar but the movie did not get made till many years later. I worked with her in other movies,” he wrote.

The director narrated his first meeting with the actress in the note that read, “She got off the car at the hotel porch and looked at me. I immediately knew that this i the girl I have come to meet. She also immediately knew that I am the director she had come to meet because she had those eyes, that looked as if they know.”

“Many things happened over many years at many places, all of which I might forget, but I will never forget the girl who stepped out of the car at the hotel and looked at me as if she knew,” he added.

A few months ago, actress Deepika Padukone launched her website on the occasion of her 33rd birthday. The site showcases the actress’ Bollywood journey and also has information about her foundations that she has been supporting to spread mental health awareness.

Imtiaz and Deepika have worked together in Tamasha and Love Aaj Kal.

