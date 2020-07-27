In-laws throw acid, set woman on fire in Nawabshah   

KARACHI: In another appalling incident of domestic abuse, a woman on Monday blamed her in-laws for throwing acid and later setting her on fire in the Nawabshah area of the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported.

The victim identified as Samina was denied medical treatment and locked up inside her room despite suffering from severe burn wounds for two days.

She was later shifted to three different hospitals, first in Nawabshah and Hyderabad, and then to Karachi to treat her burn wounds.

Narrating her ordeal, the woman said that she was alone at her home when someone threw acid on her as soon as she came out of the washroom.

“After throwing acid, my mother-in-law set me on fire and went out of the house raising a hue and cry that I have set myself on fire,” Samina recalled the incident.

The woman said that she was locked up inside the room with her burn wounds for two days. “My brother and sister came on the second day and shifted me initially to a hospital in Nawabshah and then to another medical facility in Hyderabad,” Samina said as she is being shifted to the third hospital in Karachi for treating her burn wounds.

She said that her father-in-law and mother-in-law had tortured her at regular intervals and she was barred from meeting her family members.

The Nawabshah police have even refused to register a case against the incident as the woman appealed to the authorities to bring the culprits involved in the heinous act to justice.

