In video message, PM dares Modi to hold plebiscite in Kashmir, pledges unflinching support for Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan dared on Sunday Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a plebiscite in occupied Jammu and Kashmir to determine how much support does New Delhi enjoy in the disputed territory.

“Modi deceived Kashmiris in the name of election. All political parties of Kashmir boycotted the recently held local government polls there,” he said in a video message on the occasion of Black Day observed today to show solidarity with the people of the occupied territory.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He added the ruling BJP suffered a humiliating defeat even in the controlled elections in the area.

PM Khan asked Modi to hold a referendum in Kashmir to see who the people of Kashmir side with?

He said the entire Pakistani nation stands by the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

Highlighting the Kashmir issue, he lamented the international community’s silence in the wake of India’s Aug 5 move of revoking the special status of the disputed valley.

The prime minister said Modi, after coming to power for a second term, imposed an unprecedented curfew in occupied Kashmir and no one knows what is happening in the valley.

Prime Minister Khan cautioned that anybody talking of crossing the Line of Control (LoC) to join the Kashmiri people’s struggle will, in fact, harm the Kashmir cause.

He said India is looking for an excuse to crush the freedom struggle of Kashmiris. He added New Delhi rulers have deployed 900,000 troops to subjugate Kashmiris’ voice.

He said that the Modi government wants to hold Pakistan responsible for unrest in Kashmir to deflect the world community’s attention from the bloodbath unleashed in the valley.

Mr Khan said Kashmiris’ movement is a political struggle as Pakistan has to extend its moral, diplomatic and political support in this regard.

He assured the people of Kashmir that he is not only their ambassador but will also become their spokesperson and advocate supporting their struggle till they achieve their right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Resolutions.

Comments

comments