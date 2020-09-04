In a letter to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) authorities, the Chief Pilot North laid out the problems faced by flight operations in the northern areas due to bad weather in Gilgit. He cited the last two flights that had to be diverted back to Islamabad due to inclement weather conditions, ARY News reported on Friday.

Captain Imran Sohail wrote a letter, addressed to ATR and Airbus 320, the copy of which has been acquired by ARY, wherein he pointed out that recent two flights were diverted back to Islamabad due to weather turning bad while the flights were halfway. He said this caused huge financial losses to the airline.

“Management has taken a serious view of these diversions,” Sohail wrote, adding that such diversions “are causing huge financial loss” to the airline.

Sohail said that provided the bad weather conditions and the losses that ensue, it is decided that the diversions may be avoided for future. He added that now all the flights to Islamabad will only take place when the weather is favourable and the flight commander is comfortable and confident of safe-landing.

PIA has also decided to further cut its expenditures and is mulling over calling back its staff deputed in Britain following the suspension of flight operation.

However, to support its domestic operations the PIA made an announcement just today (Friday) for yet another reduction in fares for the domestic destinations.

The PIA spokesperson said that reduced fares have been introduced by the national carrier for flights between Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

