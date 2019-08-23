Number of income tax filer increases 2.5million in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Record increase has been witnessed in the number of income tax filers in the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, 69 per cent raise was recorded in the number of income tax filers during the current fiscal year, said the FBR.

In this regard, the number has jumped to 2.5millions as compared to last year’s number of 1.5million people.

In July, Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Shabbar Zaidi had said all measures are being taken to include more people in the tax net.

Addressing a symposium in Islamabad, titled ‘Pakistan Economy and IMF Programme: Challenges and Opportunities’ organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), FBR chief had said that it is his responsibility to improve the tax base under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

FBR Chairman had said that the institution is in contact with the business community to resolve their genuine issues.

He said the government would not compromise on enforcement of its condition regarding the CNIC condition.

“We cannot have stabilized and equitable society unless we have a fair taxation system,” he added.

