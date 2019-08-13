Independence Day: PTI govt to organise rally to show solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government will organise a massive rally to show solidarity with the people of the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on Wednesday (tomorrow) on the occasion of the Independence Day, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The government has started preparations to hold a rally over the special directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting atrocities of the Indian authorities in the occupied Kashmir.

The decision was made in a high-level meeting attended by the central leadership of the ruling political party including Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Babar Awan, Iftikhar Durrani and Ali Amin Gandapur.

The participants of the meeting reviewed the route plan, security arrangements and other administrative matters for the forthcoming rally to be organised from Rawalpindi’s Saddar area to Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

The leadership has decided to wave Kashmiri flags along with Pakistani flags in the rally led by Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI’s secretary general Iftikhar Durrani which would also be attended by federal ministers, PTI central leadership and other political personalities.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran Khan will visit Muzaffarabad tomorrow (Wednesday) where he will address Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

The Prime Minister has undertaken the decision to celebrate the Independence day of Pakistan with the people of AJK in context to the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India which was escalated in the recent past after India revoked article 370 of its constitution.

Scrapping the article means that Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s right to frame its own laws was being retracted along with allowance of non-residents to buy property in the disputed territory which had long been a flash point between two nuclear states, Pakistan and India.

In Occupied Kashmir, strict curfew and communication blackout continued since last Monday when India unilaterally revoked the special status of the valley.

