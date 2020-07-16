Web Analytics
India accepts Pakistan’s offer of consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Kulbhushan Jadhav

ISLAMABAD: India has accepted Pakistan’s offer of second consular access to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, sources privy to the development told ARY News on Thursday.

They said Indian Charge d’Affaires visited the Foreign Office today to convey New Delhi’s acceptance of the offer.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, an RAW agent, is likely to be granted second consular access today.

Speaking at a press conference on July 8, Additional Attorney-General Ahmed Irfan and Director-General of South Asia and SAARC Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry had said Islamabad offered to help arrange legal representation for the Indian spy.

Pakistan time and again wrote to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to institute a review petition against the sentence of Jadhav, Chaudhry said, asking New Delhi to follow due legal procedure and cooperate with Pakistani courts to ensure implementation of the judgment of the International Court of Justice.

Lately, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqi in a statement had said Pakistan has invited India to file review and reconsideration petition after refusal by Commander Jadhav to do so.

She said mercy petition in Commander Jadhav case is a separate process that has nothing to do with the review and reconsideration.

“The review and reconsideration petition can be filed by (a) Commander Jadhav himself, (b) legally authorized representative, or (c) a consular officer of the Indian High Commission. While Commander Jadhav’s mercy petition is still pending, India is invited to file review and reconsideration petition to give effect to the Judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ),” she explained.

