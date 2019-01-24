India is acting ‘childish’ on Kartarpur corridor matter: FO 

ISLAMABAD: Dr. Muhammad Faisal, spokesperson of Foreign Office (FO), affirmed on Thursday that India is acting ‘childish’ with regards to Kartarpur corridor matter, however, “our response would not be immature.”

In a weekly briefing of FO, the spokesperson told media that Islamabad has shared the agreement of Kartarpur corridor with New Dehli, in addition to appointing a focal person on the matter.

“Pakistan has also invited India for talks,” nevertheless, the arch rival has been behaving childishly, he added.

“Passenger planes of India are permitted to travel to Pakistan but cargo planes are barred,” the spokesperson clarified.

Further commenting over a meeting proposal, put forth by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan, the spokesperson said, “any such meeting is not scheduled as of now.”

Talking about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit of Qatar, Dr. Faisal explained that the one-on-one meeting between the premier and Qatari Amir was concluded on a note of complete mutual cooperation from either sides.

The FO spokesperson highlighted that the secretary general of the United Nations also expressed concerns over the Human Rights Council report on Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir, despite this fact, “the human rights violations have been persistent so has been the use of pellet guns by Indian troops in the held valley.”

