Bollywood actor Avinash Tiwary is a Mahira Khan fan too and couldn’t stop gushing over a recent photo of the actress.

The actor shared a picture of the starlet donning a red gown on his Instagram story and left a heart on it, admiring her beauty.

Tiwari rose to prominence in 2018 with a leading role in the romantic movie Laila Majnu by Sajid Ali and Imitiaz Ali.

He is currently filming for a Netflix series titled Bulbul and a film, The Girl on the Train.

Khan made her Bollywood debut with Raees opposite heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan in 2017. She enjoys a considerable amount of fan following across the border as well. Some of her television dramas have also been widely appreciated by her Indian fans.

The 34-year-old actor became the only Pakistani actress whose film grossed INR 100 crore at the box office.

