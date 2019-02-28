Web Analytics
‘Excellent, statesmanlike speech’: India appreciates PM Imran Khan’s address

Sensible quarters in India have warmly received Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation on Wednesday in which he offered India to come to the dialogue table and denounced war, ARY News reported.

Sagarika Ghose, journalist, author and an editor at Time of India, on Wednesday, called Prime Minister Khan’s speech ‘excellent’ and ‘statesmanlike’.

Ashok Swain, a professor of UNESCO Chair, in his Twitter message also praised the prime minister’s speech, saying that this was the way a leader should behave, “NOT like a Modi”.

He also expressed his happiness over how Pakistan was treating prisoner of war Wing Commander Abhinandan, who had been captured by Pakistan Army earlier this day as he broke into Pakistan.

He also said that Pakistan was winning the perception war internationally.

Filmmaker Ram Subramanian praised Prime Minister Khan by saying that his gesture of inviting India to the dialogue table had made him gain more fans in India than his days in cricketing.

Writer and photographer Sanjukta Basu also criticised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that the only chance he had for another term would be if he could bring back the capture pilot.

Journalist and author Bhupendra Chaubey also questioned his government, asking Modi to tell what was the way forward now that Pakistan had captured one of Indian pilots.

 

 

