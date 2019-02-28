Sensible quarters in India have warmly received Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation on Wednesday in which he offered India to come to the dialogue table and denounced war, ARY News reported.

Sagarika Ghose, journalist, author and an editor at Time of India, on Wednesday, called Prime Minister Khan’s speech ‘excellent’ and ‘statesmanlike’.

Ashok Swain, a professor of UNESCO Chair, in his Twitter message also praised the prime minister’s speech, saying that this was the way a leader should behave, “NOT like a Modi”.

He also expressed his happiness over how Pakistan was treating prisoner of war Wing Commander Abhinandan, who had been captured by Pakistan Army earlier this day as he broke into Pakistan.

He also said that Pakistan was winning the perception war internationally.

Good to see that Pakistan is treating captured Indian pilot well. Pakistan is certainly winning the perception war internationally. Modi has stupidly forfeited the 'Pulwama' advantage. https://t.co/T4LhRceQfm — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) February 27, 2019

This is the way a leader should behave. NOT like a Modi. https://t.co/3iH5FZmjFh — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) February 27, 2019

Filmmaker Ram Subramanian praised Prime Minister Khan by saying that his gesture of inviting India to the dialogue table had made him gain more fans in India than his days in cricketing.

Thank you @ImranKhanPTI you have gained more fans in India since your cricketing days. 🙂

I hope @narendramodi responds… Am sure most people in India and Pakistan are happy to see the conflict nipped in the bud, before it kills more soldiers and civilians from both sides. https://t.co/j4rtoAAmgO — Ram Subramanian (@VORdotcom) February 27, 2019

Writer and photographer Sanjukta Basu also criticised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that the only chance he had for another term would be if he could bring back the capture pilot.

You achieved nothing Mr Modi. Now only if you can #BringBackAbhinandan in the remaining days of your term, you may still have a chance. https://t.co/W1zH3SMwwR — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) February 27, 2019

Journalist and author Bhupendra Chaubey also questioned his government, asking Modi to tell what was the way forward now that Pakistan had captured one of Indian pilots.

So we did air strikes, then pakistan came to hit us and now one of our pilots with pakistan. Fundamental question : Have these events “crushed “ terror? If not, then where do we go from here ? @narendramodi @ImranKhanPTI — bhupendra chaubey (@bhupendrachaube) February 27, 2019

Comments

comments