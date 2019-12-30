NEW DELHI: Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has been named the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), day before he was to retire from service.

The Indian government had approved the creation of the CDS, a top military post, last week. The government also released the charter and duties of the CDS and said that the post would be occupied by a four-star officer from the Indian Army, Indian Navy or the Indian Air Force.

The CDS will function as a single-point adivsor to the government on matters related to the military and will focus on better synergy between the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy.

Rawat will demit the office of the Chief of Army Staff on Tuesday.

Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane, currently the Vice Chief of Army Staff, will take over as Indian Army chief.

Comments

comments