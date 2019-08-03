India wants to change status of occupied Kashmir: Maleeha Lodhi

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi here on Saturday said that India wanted to change the status of occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Maleeha Lodhi took to the micro-blogging website Twitter citing, “Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s letter to the UN secretary general also expresses concern at reports that India is preparing ground to change status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s letter to UN Secretary General on the grave situation in occupied Kashmir has also been circulated among members of the UN Security Council. This details the serious human rights violations and cross LoC violations- 1 @SMQureshiPTI — Maleeha Lodhi (@LodhiMaleeha) August 3, 2019

She said that Pakistan was consistently opposing any move that could alter situation in Indian occupied Kashmir as it would violate Security Council resolutions.

The envoy said, “Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s letter to UN secretary general on the grave situation in occupied Kashmir has also been circulated among members of the UN Security Council.”

Lodhi further said that the letter gave details about the grave human rights violations by India forces in occupied Kashmir and its size fire violations at the line of control (LoC).

Earlier in the day, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur had said that India was conspiring to change demography in occupied Kashmir.

In a statement, he had said India could not achieve its nefarious designs by increasing the number of its occupation troops in the held territory. The Minister had said India will have to surrender before Kashmiris’ passion of freedom.

