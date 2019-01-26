India committing genocide in Occupied Kashmir: Ali Amin Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Saturday said India was committing genocide of Kashmiri people in Indian Occupied Kashmir under the guise of democracy.

In his message on the occasion of Indian Republic Day, Ali Amin said the innocent Kashmir people were being extra-judicially killed on daily basis in the held valley.

“Kashmiri people are observing Indian Republic Day as the Black Day. Kashmiri people will snatch their right to self determination from India,” he said.

He urged the international community to play its positive role in realisation of right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

The minister for Kashmir affairs said India was trying to change demography of the held Kashmir and turning the territory into military base.

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj ul Haq on Friday said the government should call a joint session of the parliament on the Kashmir conflict and observe 2019 as the year of independence of Kashmir.

“In a short span of time 95,000 precious lives of innocent Kashmiris have been taken, while 0.1 million citizens have become shelterless,” Siraj ul Haq said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

He said the government, in collaboration with the leadership of Azad and Jammu Kashmir, should come up with a road map for independence of the territory subjugated by the Indian military.

“The government should set up a special fund for the road map and also appoint a vice foreign minister for Kashmir,” he said.

