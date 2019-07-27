India to deploy additional 100 companies of troops in occupied Kashmir

In order to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom struggle, India is going to deploy 100 additional companies of armed forces in occupied the occupied valley, Kashmir Media Service reported.

An official order issued by Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that has gone viral on the social networking sites reads that the MHA has approved the sanction for the deployment of 100 additional companies of armed forces in the occupied territory.

Out of 100, 50 companies will be deployed from the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), followed by 10 from BSF (Border Security Force), 30 from SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) and 10 from ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), reads the order.

This development comes just a few days after India’s National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval, visited occupied Kashmir.

Reports said that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government is likely to scrap within the first 100 days of its governance Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution that grant special status to Jammu and Kashmir and debar non-Kashmiris from purchasing land in the territory.

Comments

comments