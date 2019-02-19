India destabilizing region due to upcoming elections: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the top priority for India was its upcoming general elections, ARY News reported Monday.

In a statement, he said Bharatiya Janata Party suffered defeat in the recent elections in five states. Qureshi said the Indian government was trying to target Pakistan for its political gains.

“We suspect India could commit any misadventure”, he said. “Pulwama attack was conducted by a Kashmiri man”, stated the foreign minister. He said this reaction was inevitable in view of Indian oppression.

He condemned the Indian forces in occupied-Kashmir for using pellet guns on unarmed Kashmiris. “The young generation has stood up against the Indian oppression.”

He asked India to first conduct probe before leveling false allegations on Pakistan. Qureshi said threats by India were unwarranted.

India’s warning over Indus Water Treaty is tantamount to a threat, he added. Pakistan is monitoring the India’s statements and the overall situation, said the foreign minister.

Last week, Qureshi had urged India to refrain from leveling allegations against Pakistan without any plausible reason.

Speaking to a news outlet in Munich, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government desired better ties with all the neighbours, including India.

Over 45 Indian soldiers were killed in a bomb attack on Feb 14 on a paramilitary convoy in occupied Kashmir. According to reports, one of the vehicles carrying soldiers was completely destroyed in the attack, while five other cars in the convoy of Indian forces were badly damaged.

