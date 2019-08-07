India didn’t consult US on Kashmir move: Alice Wells

WASHINGTON: Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Alice G. Wells on Wednesday rejected reports that India consulted the United States before moving to end Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status.

“Contrary to press reporting, the Indian government did not consult or inform the US Government before moving to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status,” she said in a Tweeter statement.

Contrary to press reporting, the Indian government did not consult or inform the US Government before moving to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status. – AGW — State_SCA (@State_SCA) August 7, 2019

Earlier, on Aug 5, the Indian government revoked the special status for the occupied territory.

It revoked Article 370 of India’s constitution that provided special rights to the Muslim-majority state.

A US-based media watchdog earlier today urged India to ensure access to internet and communications services in occupied Kashmir, which were suspended in the valley three days ago, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The Committee to Protect Journalists in a statement expressed alarm over communication blackout in Jammu and Kashmir.

“A large-scale communication disruption at such a crucial time for Kashmir is an egregious violation of citizens’ rights to information from a free press,” said Aliya Iftikhar, senior researcher for CPJ’s Asia program.

Comments

comments