Some Indian social media pages are using a fake screenshot to claim that ARY News reported a story about Pakistan Navy submarine PNS Saad mistakenly engaging a civilian boat.

The image is doctored to look like a screenshot of an ARY News story taken from Reuters news agency. Both the story and the claim that ARY News published it are totally wrong.

The fake screenshot reads, “Pakistani submarine mistakens a fishing boat as Indian Navy ship, last minute call averted a major disaster”.

Neither ARY News nor any other news outlet or agency reported the story which is completely false and baseless.

This is not the first time that Indian social media pages or even the mainstream news media spread such baseless rumours but probably the first time that a fake screenshot is used to claim that ARY News published such a baseless story.

History of forgeries

Soon after the alleged “surgical strike” in 2019, the Indian media, in its attempt to bring some “proof” for the Indian government’s false claims ran fake audio notes.

The Indian news channels while trying to prove that their IAF men actually did some damage probably tasked some dubbing artists from Bollywood to make fake audio notes as Pakistanis living near Balakot who said that they witnessed some “Qayamat Ka Manzar” in Balakot that day.

The video released by a Hindi news channel generated a lot of laughs as the channel claimed that it has obtained an audio conversation between two militants while all audience could hear were two Indians talking to each other posing as Pakistani Muslims in typical Bollywood fashion. The highlight of the forgery is their use of word “Janaab”.

“Janab, Lag Gai, buhat grenad fatay (not phatay)” was all one could hear and of course laugh.

Then, in a bid to prove false claims that Indian Air Force shot down a Pakistan F-16 aircraft on February 27, India’s Zee News made itself a laughing stock by presenting wrapper of ‘F-16 Naswar‘ as an evidence in support of the claim.

As this time, the Indian social media pages tried to mislead the public by using ARY News template, we feel it as our responsibility to alert the people about their devious designs.

