Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


India can carry out false operation to divert attention from human rights violations in Kashmir, warns PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned the International community that India can carry out a false operation to divert attention from occupied Kashmir’s issue.

PM Khan in series of tweets on Friday said Indian media is falsely claiming that some terrorists from Afghanistan have entered occupied Kashmir. The claims are aimed to divert the world’s attention from the issue.

In another tweet of his, the premier said, he wants to warn the international community that the Indian leadership will probably attempt a false flag operation to divert attention from its massive human rights violations in IOJK.

Earlier on August 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the curfew, crackdown and impending genocide of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir is unfolding exactly according to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, (RSS).

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari calls upon PM Imran Khan

Business

Dollar sees sizable depreciation against PKR at end of days trading

Pakistan

PM Khan, German chancellor discuss Kashmir crisis

Pakistan

CM Gilgit Baltistan and Chief Secretary moot underscores law and order situation


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close