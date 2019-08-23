India can carry out false operation to divert attention from human rights violations in Kashmir, warns PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned the International community that India can carry out a false operation to divert attention from occupied Kashmir’s issue.

PM Khan in series of tweets on Friday said Indian media is falsely claiming that some terrorists from Afghanistan have entered occupied Kashmir. The claims are aimed to divert the world’s attention from the issue.

We are hearing Indian media claims that some terrorists from Afghanistan have entered IOJK for terrorist activities, while others have entered India’s southern regions. These claims are predictable to divert attention from India’s ethnic cleansing & genocide agenda in IOJK. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 23, 2019

In another tweet of his, the premier said, he wants to warn the international community that the Indian leadership will probably attempt a false flag operation to divert attention from its massive human rights violations in IOJK.

I want to warn the international community that the Indian leadership will in all probability attempt a false flag operation to divert attention from its massive human rights violations & the unleashing of a reign of terror in IOJK. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 23, 2019

Earlier on August 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the curfew, crackdown and impending genocide of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir is unfolding exactly according to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, (RSS).

