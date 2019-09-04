India using FATF against Pakistan: Ijaz Ahmed Shah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Wednesday said India is trying to use Financial Action Task Force (FATF) against Pakistan.

“Some steps taken by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) are in Pakistan’s own interests”, the minister said in his statement, reported Radio Pakistan.

Commenting on the Indian occupied Kashmir, Ijaz Shah said a complete lockdown has been enforced in the valley. “Modi has to face real test after removal of curfew in the valley”, he continued.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is highlighting Kashmir conflict at every forum and urged the international community to take notice of the rights violations in the held territory.

Shah said Pakistan provided India the consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav in accordance with the decision of International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Commenting on the rumours of deal with former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the minister said plea bargain is allowed in the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) laws. “If they were doing the deal, they would have been doing it with the NAB”.

Earlier on August 23, the Ministry of Finance had issued a statement rubbishing a news carried by Indian media regarding Pakistan being ‘blacklisted’ by a global financial watchdog, the ministry rubbished all such claims and shunned all such rumors.

