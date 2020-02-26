India to get befitting response to any misadventure: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday warned India against aggression, saying that any misadventure will receive a befitting response, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony held in Islamabad to commemorate the first anniversary of Pakistan’s Responsible and Resolute Response to Indian Aggression of 26th February last year, FM Qureshi said Pakistan desired friendly relations with all its neighbours.

War between two nuclear powers is tantamount to suicide, the foreign minister added. He said that Pakistan had given a curt reply to India’s misadventure on February 27 last year.

The foreign minister categorically said that Pakistan and Kashmiris will never accept India’s illegal move of August 5.

Talking about the Afghan peace process, FM Qureshi said that a peace deal between Afghan Taliban and the United States will be finalized on February 29.

Last year on February 27, two fighter jets of Indian Air Force (IAF) had been shot down by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in bright day light, Director General Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor had reported.

According to the DG ISPR, Indian fighter jets had violated Line of Control (LoC) today, and in a robust response, the PAF had destroyed two aircraft of IAF inside Pakistani airspace. Moreover, one Indian pilot had also been arrested by Pakistani troops.

