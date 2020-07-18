India: Girl dies after being set on fire by gangrape accused

CHANDIGARH: A 15-year-old girl was burnt to death, allegedly by two men after gangrape four days ago, in Bhiwani district of Haryana, Chandigarh, India.

According to information, the 22-year-old accused is said to be a distant relative of the victim. He along with his uncle had been allegedly abusing the girl for the past one year. All this became known on July 13 when the girl’s father filed a case of rape against the duo.

The father of the accused allegedly committed suicide and a case of abetment to suicide was registered against the victim as well as her father on the complaint of the younger brother of the accused.

In his statement to the police, the victim’s father said that on Wednesday night, both the accused entered their house where the victim as well as other family members were sleeping.

They set her on fire after pouring diesel on her. The girl was rushed to the civil hospital in critical condition from where she was rushed to PGIMS Rohtak.

Meanwhile, both the accused have been booked in a case of murder registered at Sadar police station.

The police have arrested a 22-year-old man, the main accused in the rape. Further investigations are on, said SHO Sadar Shri Bhagwan Yadav.

“We got the intimation from Rohtak during late hours. Accordingly, a case was registered and one of the accused was arrested. Initially, we have arrested him in the POCSO and rape case. Since accused in both the cases are same, hence adequate action shall follow,’’ the SHO said.

