India harasses guests of iftar party held at Pakistani high commission

NEW DEHLI: Indian officials stooped to a new low with their harassing attitude against the guests of an iftar party on Tuesday.

Bulldozing all diplomatic norms, Indian agencies unnecessarily hindered guests to enter the Pakistani high commission in New Dehli, and also interrogated them.

According to details, the guests, who were scheduled to attend the iftar at the high commission, were barred from entering the venue and a couple of them had to return even without attending the event owing to the hostility of Indian officers.

Pakistan’s foreign office has decided to record protest in this regard.

