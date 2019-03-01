SIALKOT: The Indian Border Security Forces resorted to indiscriminate fire on Pakistan’s civilian locality along the Line of Control (LoC) soon after detained Indian pilot was released through the Wagah Border, ARY News reported Friday.

The Indian forces opened heavy shelling and fire on a Pakistani village located along Nakyal Sector of the border, thus martyring one citizen and injuring two others.

Meanwhile, Indian forces also opened fire along Tatta Pani Sector and targeted the civilian population. The Pakistani forces responded befittingly to the Indian forces.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Feb 27, at least four people were martyred and eight others injured in firing in various sectors of Azad Kashmir due to shelling from across the dividing line.

Read also: Pakistan sends detained pilot Abhinandan back to India

After violating the Line of Control on Monday night, India violated the ceasefire along the LoC and began firing on residents of the area. Heavy firing and shelling was carried out in eight sectors of Azad Kashmir — Khuiratta, Nakyal, Abbaspur, Tatta Pani, Goyee, Niza Peer and Barnala.

Pakistani officials today handed over Indian Air Force (IAF) wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman to Indian forces at Wahga Border crossing.

Amid tight security, the Indian pilot was transported to Wahga Border after his traveling documents were finalised by Pakistani officials.

Comments

comments