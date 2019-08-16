Ahead of United Nations Security Council meeting on Kashmir dispute, India has given an inkling to change its nuclear policy of ‘No First Use’, posing a threat to global peace.

The Defense Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, while paying tribute to India’s former premier Atal Bihari Vajpayee, tweeted on Friday and indicated a change in the nuclear policy for the future.

“Pokhran is the area which witnessed Atal Ji’s firm resolve to make India a nuclear power and yet remain firmly committed to the doctrine of ‘No First Use’. India has strictly adhered to this doctrine. What happens in [the] future depends on the circumstances,” Singh wrote.

The tweet of the Indian minister appeared to threaten global peace when New Dehli and Islamabad are already on a brink of war with regards to Kashmir issue.

UNSC will hold an emergency session in New York on Friday (today) to discuss Jammu and Kashmir dispute. According to diplomatic sources, the UN Security Council will discuss the Kashmir dispute under agenda item Pakistan-India question.

Experts deem this development as a big success for Kashmir and Pakistan as this debate is taking place after many decades.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote to the president of the Security Council, requesting to convene a meeting on Kashmir dispute.

In the letter to the UN, Pakistan denounced recent aggressive actions by India, saying the country “willfully undermine the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The letter said that Pakistan will not provoke a conflict. But India should not mistake our restraint for weakness.

