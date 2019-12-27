India: Internet restrictions as CAA protesters keep up pressure

Mobile internet was cut on Friday in parts of India’s most populous state and thousands of riot police were deployed as fresh protests erupted in Delhi and Mumbai against a citizenship law seen as anti-Muslim.

Twenty-seven people have died in two weeks of at times violent demonstrations after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government made it easier for non-Muslims from three countries to be naturalised.

Coupled with a mooted citizens register, it has stoked fears including in Washington and the UN rights office about the marginalisation of Muslims who make up 14 percent of India’s 1.3 billion people.

Armed policemen patrolled Muslim-dominated areas of the capital as hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the grand mosque in Delhi’s old quarter after Friday prayers.

Riot police and paramilitary troops erected steel barricades on roads leading to the mosque, where violent clashes broke out last week following protests.

On Friday, demonstrators chanted slogans against the government, vowing to keep up the pressure until the law was revoked and plans for the register cancelled.

“They want to drive out the poor, Muslims and those who don’t agree with them,” protester Muntazir Bashir told AFP.

Modi, facing his biggest challenge since storming to power in 2014, said on Sunday that Muslims whose “ancestors are the children of mother India” had nothing to fear.

He has also said that the citizenship law is a humanitarian move, giving refuge to persecuted religious minorities from Muslim-majority Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

But it has unleashed a wave of protests across the country, and not just by Muslims, with several state governments saying they will refuse to implement the legislation.

Internet cut

In Mumbai, where a string of protests were held on Friday, including one in support of the government, hundreds of police were deployed to prevent unrest and man dozens of checkpoints set up along the city’s roads.

Around 200 people showed up at the pro-government demonstration, clutching flags and posters in favour of the new law.

“We should welcome persecuted Hindus back home without any restrictions,” said Mahindra Shah, an 82-year-old protester.

“Why do Muslims need to come here when Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are Muslim-dominated?”

Officials in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where 20 percent of people are Muslims, said they have suspended mobile internet and SMS services in 21 districts out of 75 including the state capital Lucknow.

Access to data on cellphones was only restored in many areas on Tuesday following a week-long cutoff in a country that activists say is the world leader in snapping internet access.

The state, home to India’s best-known tourist site the Taj Mahal, witnessed large-scale clashes last Friday between protesters and police. Nineteen people were killed, mostly from gunshot wounds.

