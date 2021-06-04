India, Israel control Twitter: PTI MNA in NA defence committee meeting

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Defence met on Friday, reported ARY News.

Officials of the Ministry of Interior told the committee that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) deals with cybercrimes while it’s the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) duty to block indecent content and illegal websites.

PML-N MNA Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada said they are receiving threats from unknown phone numbers.

“A caller threatened that garlands of shoes will be put around his neck in his constituency,” he said, adding, “When action was taken on his complaint, the number was found to be registered in the name of a poor woman from Karachi.”

PTI MNA Rameesh Kumar claimed that India and Israel control the popular microblogging site Twitter. “They are blocking our accounts and institutions do nothing about it. We cannot solve the issue of our members,” he said.

MQM lawmaker Khalid Maqbool said there doesn’t seem any cooperation among federal institutions on cybercrimes. “They all should be called and tasked to stop crimes against members,” he suggested.

PTI MNA Amjid Ali Khan, the chairman of the committee, said they can issue arrest warrants for officers if they fail to appear before the committee.

Comments

comments