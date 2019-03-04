India, Israel were planning to attack Pakistan on Feb 27: sources

ISLAMABAD: India and Israel were jointly planning to launch an attack on Pakistan on February 27, the government sources told ARY News.

Sources revealed that Pakistan’s intelligence agencies had received a report regarding foul play design of the two countries. However, it is learnt that a third country was also involved with India and Israel.

They said neighbouring country was targeting eight locations in Pakistan with its missiles. And in response, Pakistan had also aimed eight to nine targets if the neighbouring country proceeded with its hawkish move. Sources further said Karachi and Bahawalpur were on specific target of India.

“A few friendly countries had also informed Pakistan about the Indian plan to attack its neighbour.”

India had planned to carry out an attack on Pakistan via Rajasthan and it had also decided to use missiles. To counter the enemy’s move, Pakistan had closed its airspace after receiving confirmed reports about India’s nefarious design.

Read also: Sarwar writes to UK, EU for restoring Pak-India peace

Pakistan had already given a befitting response by downing Indian planes and sent out a clear message that any adventurism from the Indian side would be responded strongly.

Sources informed that Israel wants Pakistan to directly approach it [for talks]. They further said Israel had an aim to dent Pakistan’s nuclear assets.

“Pakistan demonstrated restraint after India violated aerial boundaries and dropped payloads in Balakot, but repetition of the same violation the next day met with a befitting response from Pakistan,” the source said.

Pakistan’s decision to release Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was appreciated widely at the international level. Sources said Pakistan had already decided to let several outfits surrender arms and become a part of national mainstream.

“The dossiers provided by the India over Pulwama attack contain no evidence”, sources informed. They said Pakistan’s image was improving at the global level.

Pakistan reiterated that it was striving for peace at all forums, stating ‘war is no solution to the prevailing crises’.

Comments

comments