‘India is about to launch biggest genocide in IOK’: Hurriyat leader sends out ‘SOS call’

SRINAGAR: Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Syed Ali Geelani took to Twitter on Saturday to urge the Muslims across the globe to help “save our souls” from “the biggest genocide” India is about to launch in occupied Kashmir.

“This tweet must be taken as an SOS (Save Our Souls) message to all Muslims living on this planet,” he tweeted.

“If we all die and you kept quite you will be answerable to Allah the Magnificent. Indians are about to launch the biggest genocide in the history of Mankind. May Allah protect us.”

