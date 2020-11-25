India most corrupt country in Asia: report

India has been declared the most corrupt country in Asia, according to a recent survey report released by Transparency International.

India has emerged as having the highest bribery rate of 39 per cent in the Asian region and the highest rate of people (46 per cent) who used personal connections to access public services, according to a recent survey report.

For the survey-report titled ‘Global Corruption Barometer – Asia,’ Transparency International surveyed 20,000 people across 17 Asian countries – largely between June-September this year, seeking their perception of and experiences with corruption in the past 12 months. Six key public services are covered in the report including police, courts, public hospitals, procurement of identity documents and utilities.

“Of the people surveyed in India, who came into contact with the police, 42% had paid bribes. Use of bribes was also rampant (41%) to obtain official documents such as identity papers. Use of personal connections was also largely made in dealings with the police (39%), procurement of identity documents (42%) and in relation to courts (38%),” the report stated.

Nearly 38% of people surveyed think corruption increased in their country in the previous twelve months, while another 28% think it stayed the same.

Second to India with a bribery rate of 39%, was Cambodia at 37%, followed by Indonesia at 30%.

In an earlier report, issued by Transparency International, which was released in January at Davos at the World Economic Forum, India was ranked at 80th position among 180 countries in the Corruption Perception Index.

Comments

comments