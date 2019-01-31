India must fight elections on its soil, don’t drag Pakistan into it: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday said India must keep electoral politics on their soil and refrain from dragging Pakistan into it, ARY News reported.

During a weekly press briefing, FO spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal said India keep changing its policies [regarding Kashmir].

He reiterated that Pakistan had a clear stand on Kashmir and “that underlines the dispute should be resolved as per the United Nations resolution.” The occupied Kashmir is a disputed territory and its resolution is inevitable, he added.

The spokesperson said human rights violations in the held-Kashmir were alarming and they need to be addressed by the international community forthwith.

Dr Faisal said India was constantly violating the water agreement between the two countries, adding Pakistan had raised the issue at relevant forums.

Answering a question, he said the Pakistani high commissioner was summoned at the Indian High Commission on Wednesday night, in which they objected at a telephonic talk between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The FO spokesperson said Pakistan rejected all those allegations leveled by the Indian side. The Indian high commissioner will also be summoned to Islamabad today, the Foreign Office spokesperson said.

To another question regarding Afghan Taliban, he said Pakistan hoped the issues should be resolved peacefully.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Office said Government of Pakistan categorically rejected the objections raised by India to the Pakistan Foreign Minister’s telephonic call to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

“We would like to reiterate that Kashmir is an outstanding dispute between India and Pakistan, and acknowledged as such through UN Security Council resolutions as well as numerous Pakistan-India documents including the Simla Agreement and Lahore Declaration. The Kashmir issue remains on the agenda of the UN Security Council,” the statement added.

