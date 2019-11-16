A MiG-29K fighter aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed on Saturday a short distance from the Dabolim international airport in Goa, reports in Indian media said.

In a statement, the Indian Navy said that the aircraft suffered a bird hit and one of the engines on the right caught fire. The two pilots on board, Captain M Sheokhand and Lt Commander Deepak Yadav ejected safely. The incident occurred shortly after take-off.

“Mig-29 trainer aircraft was flying from ashore (Goa). During recovery, there was a bird hit and fire on right engine was observed. Both pilots ejected and are safe. Aircraft crashed in open or safe area. No casualties reported,” reads the statement issued by Indian Navy.

During a training mission, after take off from INS HANSA at Dabolim a Mig 29k trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire. The pilots Capt M Sheokhand and Lt Cdr Deepak Yadav ejected safely. @SpokespersonMoD — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 16, 2019

It is pertinent to note here that according to a report, Indian forces lost more than 25 aircraft, including 15 fighter jets and helicopters in crashes since 2016.

In the year 2016-17, six Indian Air Force fighter jets, two helicopters, one transport aircraft and one trainer crashed, while in 2017-18, the air force lost two fighter jets and one trainer aircraft in crashes.

The number rose sharply in 2018-19 with the Indian Air Force losing seven fighter jets, two helicopters and two trainers.

Pakistan Air Force also shot down two fighter jets of Indian Air Force in broad daylight on February 27 over violation of the Line of Control (LoC), besides arresting one of its pilots Abhinandan Varthaman, who was later handed over to Indian officials at Wahga Border as a gesture of peace from Pakistan.

