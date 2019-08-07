ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal says India has moved from occupation to annexation in Occupied Kashmir.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he said: “This too shall fail.”

India moves from #occupationtoannexation in IoK. This too shall fail. #kashmirbleeds — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) August 6, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday warned India over its illegal annexation of Occupied Kashmir and made it clear that Pakistan will raise the issue at every forum.

Addressing a National Assembly session convened to discuss the human rights abuses and India’s unilateral scrapping of special status of the occupied valley, the prime minister condemned the Indian move in strong words and said that India’s ruling party is following in the footsteps of the Nazi party in Germany by trying to suppress Kashmiri’s freedom struggle through force.

On August 5, India’s BJP government moved a bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution amid opposition members’ protest. It was later signed by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, stripping the state of Kashmir off its special status and turning it a Union Territory with the legislature.

