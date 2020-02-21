India again failed to push Pakistan into FATF black list: sources

ISLAMABAD: India has, once again, failed in its nefarious designs to push Pakistan into the blacklist of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as the terror financing watchdog on Friday gave Islamabad four more months (until June 2020) to implement its action plan, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the FATF plenary meeting in Paris has recognized the steps taken by the government of Pakistan to control money laundering and terror financing.

Member states of the body applauded the country for achieving 16 targets out of 27, the sources said and added that Islamabad is working on rest of the 11 points.

Pakistan will remain in FATF grey list till June 2020.

Earlier in the day, China had lauded Pakistan for making “enormous efforts” in improving its counter-terror financing (CTF) regime.

In the wake of the global money laundering and terror financing watchdog’s plenary meeting in Paris, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry had said in a tweet: “Pakistan has made enormous efforts in improving its CTF regime, which has been recognized by the majority of FATF members at the latest plenary meeting in Paris.”

“China & other countries will continue offering assistance to Pakistan in this area,” the spokesperson had added.

