India asks Pakistani nationals to leave Rajasthani city in 48 hours: TOI report

Times of India reported (TOI) that Pakistani nationals, staying in the Indian city of Bikaner in Rajasthan state, have been ordered to leave the area within 48 hours.

In the wake of Pulwama attack, the district authority issued the order, reportedly, to avoid any untoward law and order situation owing to rising anti-Pakistan and anti-Kashmir sentiments in India.

The Bikaner district collector Kumar Pal Gautam issued the orders on Monday with immediate effect, which will remain applicable for a period of two months, or until they are cancelled, said the TOI in its report.

The authority in its orders mentioned that the stay of Pakistani nationals is prohibited in guest houses, hotels and hospitals, and that businessmen will not maintain direct or indirect business ties with Pakistani nationals or provide them employment, the TOI reported.

The Pulwama attack

On 14 February 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in the Pulwama district of India-Ocuupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack resulted in the death of more than 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed. A local youth named Adil Ahmed Dar was identified as the attacker.

Indian media and politicians have since been blaming Pakistan for the attack without any evidence.

