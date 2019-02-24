India should refrain from any misadventure: AJK president

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan on Sunday warned India to refrain from any misadventure as it can push the entire region towards war.

Addressing a joint news conference along with former Norwegian Prime Minister Kjell Magne Bondevik, Sardar Masood Khan said that India would also burn into ashes if it initiated the fire of war. He said that dialogues were the only solution to Kashmir issue.

The president said that India had been trying to suppress the Kashmiris just struggle for self determination and committing grave human rights violations in the occupied valley.

He termed that the anti-Pakistan rhetoric by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tactic to win the upcoming elections in India. The president held India responsible for rising tension in the region. Sardar Masood Khan also called upon the United Nations to appoint a special representative for Kashmir to play its role in resolution of the longstanding issue.

He said India should realize that it cannot suppress Kashmiris’ voice through oppression, which it has been committing for the last 70 years.

The president welcomed Kjell Magne Bondevik’s peace efforts to solve the issue of Kashmir through dialogues. Speaking on the occasion, Kjell Magne Bondevik said Kashmir is longstanding issue of Asia and people living there have been suffering.

He said current situation was dangerous for the regional peace and urged the international community to come forward to solve the Kashmir issue.

