India put regional peace at risk by annexation of occupied Kashmir: Sirajul Haq  

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq on Tuesday said that Narendra Modi-led Indian government had put regional peace at risk by illegal annexation of occupied Kashmir through a presidential decree, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public rally in Lower Dir, Sirajul Haq urged the international community should exert pressure on India to end its atrocities in occupied Kashmir. He maintained that the aggressive designs of Modi government had threatened regional peace and stability.

He said, “A human tragedy can occur in Kashmir as a result of the Indian recent illegal action in the occupied territory.”

Meanwhile, a rally was taken out in Chitral today condemning the Indian recent illegal actions in Indian Occupied Kashmir. Addressing the rally, the speakers said they were standing with their Kashmiri brethren at this critical juncture.

Another rally was also taken out in Jamrud, Khyber District. Participants of the rally were carrying banners asking for liberation of occupied Kashmir and its merger with Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, President Arif Alvi had said that a fascist and unilateral move by India to end special status for occupied Kashmir had put regional and international peace at risk.

Talking to a parliamentary delegation from the United Kingdom, he had said human rights organisations across the world are alarmed at the grave human rights situation in the held territory due to a day and night curfew imposed by the Indian government.

