India bent upon sabotaging regional peace: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that India was bent up destroying the regional peace, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News program “Sawal Yeh Hai”, FM Qureshi said that the New Delhi government was sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan and playing the role of “spoiler” in Afghanistan.

“India wanted to create instability in the entire region,” he added. The foreign minister said that Pakistan has presented before the world community the irrefutable evidence about Indian terrorism. He said that India should be held responsible for its negative role in the region.

He said that the leaked WhatsApp messages of Arnab Goswami regarding the Pulwama attack has exposed India’s sinister designs. The foreign minister said that Narendra Modi-led Indian government had played a dangerous game just to win elections.

FM Qureshi said that India itself had gotten killed its soldier in Pulwama for political gains.

Read More: Arnab Goswami’s leaked Whatsapp chat exposes India’s sinister designs: FO

Earlier today, Pakistan had said that the leaked WhatsApp messages of Arnab Goswami regarding the Pulwama attack had exposed India’s sinister designs and vindicated Pakistan’s long-held position.

According to the foreign office, in recent months, the world community had been presented with irrefutable evidence of India’s state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan and anti-Pakistan disinformation and smear campaign globally.

Comments

comments