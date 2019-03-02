India to hand over Shakirullah’s body to Pakistan Saturday

ISLAMABAD: India will hand over the body of Pakistani prisoner Shakirullah who was brutally killed inside a Jaipur jail to Pakistan officials tomorrow (Saturday), ARY News reported.

Shakirullah was killed by other inmates at Rajasthan’s Jaipur Central Jail on February 20.

His dead body will be handed over to Pakistani officials at Wagah border on Saturday.

Shakirullah was subjected to severe torture in the prison of Rajasthan’s capital city of Jaipur by other inmates on Feb 20, which led to his death on spot.

Following his death, the Foreign Office had expressed grave concern over the death of Pakistani prisoner and said he was “beaten to death by a group of Indian inmates in retaliation of the Pulwama incident.”

The attack on the inmate came in the wake of the February 14 attack on a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway in the Pulwama district of India-Ocuupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack resulted in the death of more than 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed. A local youth named Adil Ahmed Dar was identified as the attacker.

Indian media and politicians have since been blaming Pakistan for the attack without any evidence.

